Clouds and northwest winds keep us much cooler

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and foggy with isolated showers, mainly in the morning, then slow clearing this afternoon. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 77 (72-80)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 56 (49-59)

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 78 (73-81), Low: 54 (48-57)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

After taking its sweet time, the anticipated cold front finally arrived early last night and brought a few storms and plenty of steady rainfall across the area overnight. Some locations picked up well over an inch of rain where precipitation was steadiest, but now we’re beginning to dry out some. The bulk of any rainfall has pushed east with the cold front, and we just have some lingering showers and plenty of clouds. These same showers and clouds will be taking their sweet time to clear the area, so expect a grey and damp morning before just a little bit of sunshine breaks through this afternoon. Cooler air is moving in, so combined with the clouds it’s going to be a much cooler day, with highs only in the 70’s.

By tonight, we’ll have completely clear skies and it’s going to be a cool and crisp end to the week. Lows tonight will fall into the 50’s, and under slightly breezy northwest flow tomorrow highs will once again stay in the 70’s with lots of sunshine. The coolest night of the forecast will be Friday night into Saturday, as lows plummet into the lower 50’s, with 40’s fairly likely in the highest elevations. There will be some changes over the weekend as high pressure moves overhead and then east of the area. Both days will be sunny as can be, but Saturday will still feature slightly cooler temperatures before we leap back up into the middle and upper 80’s by Sunday.

The general trend heading into next week is that it will remain quiet and a bit on the warmer side. Ridging and high pressure will remain locked in just off the Atlantic Coast, giving us the prime setup for southerly winds and above average temperatures. Expect a few more clouds with high temps peaking in the upper 80’s Monday and Tuesday, with a few locations potentially hitting the 90 degree mark. A weak storm system should be swinging north of the area with a cold front extending south toward us next Wednesday, giving us a slight cool down and a few spotty showers and storms for the middle of next week.

Stay dry and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson