Cloud cover across Northern Virginia Friday

We may see a peek of sunshine on Saturday.

Cloudier skies for this Friday may keep our temperatures slightly lesser than Thursday, but in areas that see more sunshine, they will see the chance once again to go into the upper 50’s and even a few lower 60’s! A cold front will push through the region today, bringing a sprinkle or two to the mountains back off to the west, but most of us will remain on the dry side.

Temperatures for Saturday will not be dramatically cooler, but the front Friday may nix the chance of 60’s in some of the areas south of I-66, but we will see more sunshine Saturday than what we will on this Friday. The weekend looks good, but clouds increase for Sunday, then we will see a chance of rain as we head by night into Monday.

Expect rain as you head back to work on Monday. Temperatures will still be warm until Monday evening. A cold rush of air will soon follow into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the 30’s Monday night.

The New Year will bring a return to winter along with more seasonable temperatures. We will then have to wait and see what the temperatures do from there.

Here is a look at our 7-day forecast:

Friday: Cloudier skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s. A few locations could go into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at five mph.

Friday night: Clouds will gradually clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be light out of the west-northwest.

Saturday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Get ready for showers to come late with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few flurries in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Looking for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen