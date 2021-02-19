Clearing skies, but turning breezy and cold into Saturday

Friday: Cloudy with light snow/freezing drizzle continuing through mid-morning, with mountain snow showers possible all day. Skies will be gradually clearing later, turning mostly cloudy this afternoon. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 37 (33-40)

Friday night: Partly cloudy, turning breezy and cold with lingering mountain snow showers possible. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 22 (18-26)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and staying chilly. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 30 (25-34), Low: 15 (12-19)

Sunday: Morning sunshine, giving way to afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers more likely early, otherwise rain is expected. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We got past the worst of the sleet/snow mix out of here by yesterday afternoon, but we still haven’t completely gotten rid of this storm system. Light freezing drizzle continued to create icy conditions straight into the overnight hours, and now another wave of light precipitation is dropping a coating of ice and snow as well. Misty, icy conditions will continue even as this light precipitation wraps up through the morning, to be cautious out there early on. By this afternoon, drier air finally begins to work its way in and the cloud deck will break up ever so slightly. Tonight, even more clearing will take place for many as temperatures fall. The one exception to the clearing will be over the mountains, where upslope snow showers are possible.

We’re heading into a much quieter weekend, but it’s going to be breezy and cold on Saturday as we continue to clear out the clouds and usher in drier air. Highs may not hit 30 degrees tomorrow afternoon, and it’s going to be even colder Saturday night into Sunday with lows in the teens. Temperatures will moderate some Sunday as clouds make another return; just as the next low pressure system approaches the Great Lakes. It’s looking like it will be slightly below freezing as precipitation from this system arrives early Monday morning, which would give us some wet snow showers to start. After that, we’ll warm up nicely, and any additional precipitation will fall as rainfall into Monday night.

For the first time in what feels like forever, we’re looking at a warming trend into the rest of next week. High pressure with Pacific origins will continue to push high temperatures through the 40’s and into the lower 50’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. For the most part, it doesn’t look like we’ll be dealing with any major storm systems during this warm up, but some spotty rain showers are looking possible by next Thursday.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson