Clearing out and cooling off in Northern Virginia

A few wind gusts today with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the workweek.

After a cloudy morning, the sun is out, and we see blue skies this mid-morning! After a few drops of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday will be breezy with plenty of sunshine. We may see a cloud or two as a storm system that brought more flooding for the Southeast U.S., all the rain and snow that may fall in the Carolinas and Southern Virginia.

We will get to enjoy more of the sunshine for the rest of this week and into the weekend. Clouds will increase Sunday night, though, and then we have a chance of rain on Monday. Showers should taper off by Tuesday.

Temperatures will range over the next 7-days. 40’s and 50’s today with 30’s and 40’s Thursday. Warmer temperatures will begin to come later for the weekend, but we have to get through Thursday night and Friday morning, where temperatures will fall into the teens and 20’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s with a few in the 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest from 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with highs in the mid to upper 40’s with a few in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen