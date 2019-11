Clear skies to start and end the weekend, but showers around late Saturday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD EVENING! A COLD FRONT PASSED THROUGH EARLIER TODAY, BRINGING CLOUD COVER THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WE SAW A FEW PASSING SHOWERS WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE COLD FRONT, BUT RAIN TOTALS WERE VERY SMALL. CLOUDS HAVE BEGUN TO CLEAR OUT AS THE FRONT MAKES IT WAY TO THE SOUTH THIS EVENING, AND COLD AIR IS MAKING ITS WAY INTO THE AREA. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO THIS EVENING, AND WITH THE CLOUDS GONE, TEMPERATURES WILL GET FAIRLY CHILLY THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT. THE START OF THE WEEKEND SHOULD BE NICE AS HIGH PRESSURE WILL STICK AROUND INTO THE BEGINNING OF SATURDAY, BUT WE WILL SEE A LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVE THROUGH THE AREA IN THE LATER HALF OF TOMORROW THAT WILL BRING RAIN.

RAIN IS LIKELY TO START IN THE LATE AFTERNOON OR EARLY EVENING ON SATURDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO BE COOLER THAN WE’VE SEEN THE PAST FEW DAYS WITH HIGHS ONLY REACHING UP INTO THE 40S TOMORROW. BY SUNDAY, TEMPERATURES WILL RISE UP SLIGHTLY, BUT RAIN WILL STICK AROUND INTO SUNDAY MORNING. AFTER SHOWERS CLEAR OUT ON SUNDAY MORNING, WE WILL SEE GUSTY CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE GUSTS UP TO 30-35 MPH! HIGH PRESSURE WILL RETURN LATER ON SUNDAY AND STICK AROUND INTO THE START OR THE WORK AND SCHOOL WEEK. THIS HIGH PRESSURE WILL KEEP US DRY FOR AWHILE, AND OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN WON’T BE UNTIL MIDWEEK (WEDNESDAY). CURRENTLY, THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY ARE LOOKING LIKE THEY WILL BE DRY BUT COLD. AS WE GET CLOSER TO THE HOLIDAYS MAKE SURE TO KEEP UP WITH WDVM FORECASTS SO YOU CAN PLAN ACCORDINGLY!

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLEAR SKIES WITH A LOW TEMPERATURE OF 28 DEGREES. WINDS WILL BE AROUND 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON/EVENING WITH A HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 45 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN GRADUAL CLEARING AND BREEZY WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 40S. WINDS WILL BE 10-15 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS POSSIBLE.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 50S.

WEDNESDAY: BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SOME RAIN. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE MID 50S.

THANKSGIVING DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 40S.

BLACK FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!