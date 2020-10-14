Chilly mornings and warm afternoons expected through Thursday

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 71 (68-76)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 49 (44-53)

Thursday: More sunshine early, then turning partly cloudy late. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 77 (73-80), Low: 53 (50-56)

Friday: Cloudy and cool with showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Misty and damp conditions finally gave way to clear skies and warmer temperatures through the day Tuesday once the front passed off to our east. Overnight we held onto the clear skies, and temperatures have fallen into the chilly 40’s to get things started today. Once the sun comes up, we’ll have warmer conditions this afternoon as high pressure passes by to our south. Afternoon high temperatures should reach into the lower and middle 70’s area-wide, before cooling off again tonight.

Thursday remains dry as well, though we’ll go from sunshine in the morning to a few more clouds by the end of the day. In the wake of the departing high pressure center, the next low and cold front approaches from the Great Lakes Thursday night. We’ll see a quick increase in clouds as the front passes, and then isolated showers will kick in late behind the front. Friday is looking to be fairly soggy, as most of the rain will be post-frontal in a cool and damp setup similar to the start of this week. Steadier rain will be found to the east where a coastal low is also expected to develop and enhance shower activity, with less rain further inland. All of this should be exiting Friday night, with much cooler air arriving for the weekend.

Speaking of that, lows area-wide should drop into the 30’s by Saturday morning, with widespread frost not out of the question. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, but highs will only recover into the 50’s and 60’s. Saturday night will also have lows in the 30’s as well with frost possible. We start to warm back up again into next week as the high responsible for the dry weather heads east as well. The next storm system should show up next Tuesday or Wednesday, but exact timing is still uncertain. Either way, expect it to be warmer with more clouds around by next Tuesday.

Have yourselves a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson