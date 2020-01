Chilled sunshine once again for Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HIGH PRESSURE CONTINUES TO BE OUR MAIN WEATHER FEATURE ACROSS THE AREA GOING INTO THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. THAT MEANS DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY CONDITIONS TO THE ENTIRE REGION. TEMPERATURES WILL BE STAYING MOSTLY IN THE 30S AND LOWER 40S DURING THE AFTERNOONS, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS STRUGGLING TO GET TO FREEZING!

BY FRIDAY, A STORM WILL DEVELOP AND START TO HEAD IN OUR DIRECTION. CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE ALL DAY FRIDAY, BUT THE FORECAST LOOKS TO STAY DRY UNTIL THE EVENING. OUR PRECIPITATION CHANCES INCREASE FRIDAY NIGHT, WITH SOME INITIAL SNOW, TURNING TO A WINTRY MIX SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT. THE BEST CHANCE FOR WINTRY WEATHER WILL BE WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. AS THE STORM EXITS EARLY SUNDAY, SNOW SHOWERS WILL STILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND POTENTIALLY LINGER INTO MONDAY. AFTERNOON.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN THE MID-TEENS TO THE LOWER TO MID-20S. WINDS NW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-40S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN LOW TO MID 40S.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY, WITH A WINTRY MIX IN THE BLUE RIDGE. HIGHS FROM THE MID-20S TO MID-30S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY. MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE. HIGHS IN THE LOW 30S TO THE LOW 40S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!