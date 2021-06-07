Chances for showers and storms increase through the week

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 90 (86-94)

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms early, then patchy fog will be possible late. Winds: Light SW, Low: 71 (68-73)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid, with scattered showers and storms. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, High: 88 (84-93), Low: 70 (66-73)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers, a few storms will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

How’s everyone handling the heat and humidity? No doubt, we ended the weekend sweltering, with lower to middle 90’s all over the region with plenty of humidity to boot. We’re rinsing and repeating here today, but there will be one slight saving grace on our side. Isolated showers and storms will be more likely to fire up this afternoon with the ridge off the Atlantic Coast beginning to break down a bit. There will be a better chance for this storm activity to the west near the mountains, but everyone is fair game. Any activity will start wrapping up shortly after sunset toward the 9-10 PM time frame, with a rather warm and muggy night on tap. Patchy fog will be possible, especially in any locations that see rain.

As the week moves forward, the ridge to our east will continue to lose its grip on the area, which will allow for more coverage of showers and storms each afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite this, warmth and humidity is not going anywhere, as we’ll continue to stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows only dropping into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Some changes will finally take hold as a backdoor cold front drops out of the northeast Thursday into Friday.

This front is mainly going to bring about a drop in temperatures and humidity, but the other concern will be localized flooding, as numerous showers and storms will be possible into the upcoming weekend. We’ve been rather dry of late so this shouldn’t be a widespread issue, but any locations that get hit my storms early in the week as well as rain near the end of the week could see some problems. This front sags south of us by next Saturday and Sunday, bringing an end to any rain chances. We’ll be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s during this time, so it will feel fairly comfortable if not slightly cool after the early week heat and humidity.

Have a fantastic Monday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson