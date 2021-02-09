Chances are higher for accumulating snowfall and messy conditions Thursday

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty light wintry mix to the north through the morning, otherwise dry the rest of the day. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 46 (40-50)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, Low: 26 (21-30)

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few spotty snow showers very late in the day. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, High: 34 (28-38), Low: 28 (25-31)

Thursday: Cloudy with snow, and some mixed precipitation well to the south. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered AM snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Valentine’s Day: Cloudy with a wintry mix likely. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the teens.

Forecast Discussion

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the sunshine yesterday, because from here on out we’re stuck with clouds and plenty of wintry weather the rest of the week. The first storm system is swinging by as we speak, mostly passing by to the north this time around. Light snow showers are just grazing western MD and southern PA, and these locations could see a quick inch or two of accumulation that could make things slick this morning. Otherwise, much drier air is keeping things rather quiet further south, and it will stay that way all day long. Temperatures jump into the 40’s this afternoon before this first system brings slightly colder air in tonight.

Most of Wednesday will continue a bit of a quiet stretch for us, with just clouds around. Winds are going to be more out of the east tomorrow, locking us in with temperatures around freezing all day. This trend toward colder conditions has been one change to the forecast that now supports mainly snow falling through the end of the week, and making things a little difficult from Wednesday night through Friday morning. Speaking of the timing of this system, that’s another change since yesterday. It looks like snow won’t begin falling until late Wednesday night, but it will continue until lunchtime on Friday, with only a brief break likely Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall totals have still been very difficult to pin down; especially when there wasn’t any snow expected for much of the viewing area as of yesterday but now things have shifted to throw some of the steadier snow further south. Either way, at least a few inches is looking highly likely by Thursday and into Friday morning, so everyone should be prepared for messy and slick conditions through the end of the week. Conditions start to trend slightly colder from Friday into the weekend with some isolated snow showers here and there. Yet another low pressure center swings up the East Coast into Valentine’s Day, and it looks like another round of snow, with more wintry mix is time, will hit the area. The wedge of arctic air that’s been staring us down from the Upper Midwest will exert more of its influence into early next week.

Have a fantastic Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson