Chance for much-needed rainfall is a bit higher this afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with scattered PM showers and storms. Strong winds and heavy rain are possible with any storms that turn severe. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 94 (90-97), Heat Index: 96-100

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers early. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, Low: 72 (70-75)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 95 (91-98), Heat Index: 100-105, Low: 73 (71-76)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

If yesterday was any indication, it’s going to be a long week of stifling heat and humidity. Afternoon temperatures got into the lower to middle 90’s but thankfully heat index values stayed in check for the time being. Today, we’ll see high temperatures spiking closer to 95 degrees with added heat and humidity, and this time around heat index values are likely to just reach the triple digits. With this added moisture and available energy, there will be a better opportunity for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, more so than yesterday when many of us stayed dry. Even still, this rain will be hit or miss, with a better chance at rain to the east. A few storms could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts and flash flooding being the main concern.

Don’t expect much change over the next couple of days, with pretty much the same pattern locked in. Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today, with a slightly higher heat index value range likely. Another round of afternoon scattered showers and storms is expected, with a slight possibility of some severe storms. Heading into Thursday, we’ll see all the heat and humidity peak, and it’s likely Heat Advisories could be issued. We’ll also see less storm activity with a drier westerly wind in place.

By Friday, a cold front will be dropping out of the Great Lakes toward the area, and could bring some relief. It looks like stifling heat and humidity will hold on into the weekend, though scattered storms will be firing up and could easily cool us off Friday afternoon. The front will likely cross through on Saturday, dropping high temperatures back into the upper 80’s with a decent potential for steady, potentially heavy rainfall. This front will drift just south of the area and stall out into Sunday and next week, giving us just a short break from daily storm chances with plenty of cooler, more comfortable air in place. We’ll be watching how the tropics play out into next week, as some remnant activity could drift our way with more rain chances into the middle of next week.

Stay cool and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson