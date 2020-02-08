Calm after Friday morning’s storms

We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds today. Some saw a little snowfall this morning, but accumulations were generally light. Highs this weekend will be colder than the temperatures from over the past week. Temperatures this Saturday morning were between15 to 30 degrees colder than Friday morning.

Beyond a flurry or two overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, the weather over the weekend will be calm. As we head into the next workweek, however, we will be back up into the 50’s for a few days with another chance of rain.

The best chance for rain this next week will be Wednesday and Thursday. We may see slight mixing of precipitation Thursday morning, but things will quickly change over to a cold soaking rain with another inch of rain possible for now. We will keep an eye on the forecast for you and bring you the latest!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mix of clouds with highs rising into the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: A few clouds will increase early with light snowfall possible, mainly before midnight. Clouds will try to clear before morning. Lows will be in the upper 20’s and low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 3-5 mph.

Sunday: Sun and clouds to start with an increase of cloud cover as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Clouds rolling back in with a few light showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Clouds continue a few more showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with a chance of a mix in the morning, turning into a cold soaking rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Cooling off with a few clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen