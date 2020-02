Bundle up tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! TONIGHT, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVERHEAD, ALLOWING THE WIND TO RELAX AND TEMPS TO PLUMMET! IT WILL DEFINITELY BE THE COLDEST NIGHT WE`VE SEEN IN A WHILE. THE HIGH WILL SLIDE OFF THE COAST ON SATURDAY, WITH WINDS SHIFTING OUT OF THE SOUTH. WITH MUCH LIGHTER WINDS, IT WILL FEEL WARMER DESPITE TEMPERATURES ENDING UP FAIRLY SIMILAR TO THIS AFTERNOON. SATURDAY NIGHT, WITH AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS, WILL SEE TEMPERATURES REBOUND SLIGHTLY FROM FRIDAY NIGHT’S LOWS, BUT IT WILL STILL BE COLD WITH LOWS IN THE MID AND UPPER 20S. CLOUDS WILL BE MUCH MORE PROMINENT IN THE SKY SUNDAY THAN ON SATURDAY, BUT THE DAY WILL STAY DRY. AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES SUNDAY WILL MODERATE SIGNIFICANTLY, WITH HIGHS NEAR 50 DEGREES AND OVERNIGHT LOWS SUNDAY NIGHT WILL BE SLIGHTLY MILDER THAN ON SATURDAY EVENING.

DRY WEATHER IS IN THE CARDS FOR PRESIDENT’S DAY (MONDAY), AS HIGH PRESSURE BANKED OFF OUR COAST REMAINS IN CONTROL OF THE REGION. ON TUESDAY; HOWEVER, A STORM IS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE GREAT LAKES REGION, DRAGGING ITS FRONT ACROSS THE REGION LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. DUE TO THE TEMPERATURES WARMING, RAIN SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP BY TUESDAY MORNING AND SPREAD EASTWARD ACROSS THE REGION THROUGHOUT THE DAY. LATEST FORECAST MODEL GUIDANCE, WHICH HAD BEEN SUGGESTING THAT THE FRONT WOULD BE OFFSHORE BY WEDNESDAY MORNING, HAS NOW TRENDED A BIT SLOWER. THIS SUGGESTS THAT THE BOUNDARY SITS JUST TO OUR SOUTH; WHICH COULD POSSIBLY RESULT IN SOME RESIDUAL LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS AND CLOUD COVER COULD FOR THE EASTERN SHORE. HIGH PRESSURE WILL MAKE A RETURN HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, RESULTING IN DRY WEATHER FROM THE MOUNTAINS TO THE COAST.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS: 13-18. NORTHWEST WINDS AROUND 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SOME MOUNTAIN FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

WEDNESDAY: A FEW FLURRIES IN THE MORNING, THEN BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!