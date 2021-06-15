Bright and beautiful for the second day of the workweek

Nice and quiet over the next few days with beautiful conditions. Highs will be slightly below the average and into the upper 70s and lower 80s over the next several days from now until the end of the workweek. When Friday comes around, high pressure will return us to southerly flow, adding heat and humidity Friday into Saturday.

As we head into the weekend, lows will rise into the 60s with the humidity coming into the region. There will be an off chance of a thundershower. With climate models, this week and next showing precipitation above average might mean we may have a better opportunity for rain over the weekend into early next week. Still, we will have to stay tuned with our eyes to the skies to determine when our real next chance of rain will be.

Looking over the past few weeks, rain typically falls as temperatures trend closer to average. Heat and humidity may push off the chance of precipitation to mid to late week. Temperature trends will be critical in determining our next chance of significant rain. This weekend’s chance of precipitation will likely be isolated in nature like we did the week or so before, where we had a chance of rain every day yet remained mostly dry.

Until then we have nice and sunny conditions. Lows were in the 50s and 60s Tuesday morning. Lesser humidity will keep lows in the 50s over the next few mornings until the moisture creeps back up at the end of the week. While temperatures may be in the 90s over the weekend, the chance of a heatwave looks low for now, with highs will fall into the 80s Sunday breaking the chance of another heatwave for now at least. A heatwave is defined as 3 consecutive days of highs at and above 90.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with plentiful sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Friday: Warming up with sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an off chance of a pop-up storm with highs hot and humid in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slightly better chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen