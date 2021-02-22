Brief warm-up before a cold front

While we did see wintry weather on Monday, temperatures are set to warm up for the middle of the week. Monday’s cold air that lingered around dumping snow across Northern Maryland, a cold front Wednesday will cool temperatures off closer to the average for the rest of the week into the weekend.

The cold front will not bring as much cold air into the region. It looks as if most of the cold air will retreat northward for now, but winter has yet to say its last word.

Temperatures do look to trend above the average for the first week of March, but a cold front rain Sunday into Monday may keep temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

We will have the first tastings of spring, but they will likely come with another round of cold air mid to late March. Stay tuned.