Breezy winds and colder air follow recent rainfall

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light showers/drizzle through the AM, then some gradual PM clearing. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph, High: 51 (46-53)

Friday night: Partly cloudy with areas of frost likely. Winds: N 4-8 mph, Low: 31 (27-34)

Halloween: Sunny skies and chilly. Winds: L&V, High: 49 (46-53), Low: 36 (32-39)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated PM showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Talk about a soggy last 24 hours! Between Zeta and now the second low that’s passing by this morning, it’s been nearly non-stop rain, which has been extremely beneficial for most. Areas to the southeast closer to the DC metro did get blasted though, and they’ve been dealing with plenty of flood issues, and still are to start out this Friday. Early on rain remains focused along and east of the I-95 corridor, while a light rain/drizzle falls everywhere else. Precipitation will completely end from southwest to northeast through the morning, as breezy northwest winds quickly push much drier air into place. It will stay breezy and chilly as we gradually clear out into the night, and tonight will be a cold one. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place for counties still with a growing season, as lows into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s will create widespread frost.

Halloween gets off to a cold start, and should remain chilly. No tricks here though, as high pressure is going to give us lots of sunshine. After we turn the clocks back Saturday night into Sunday, a quick but strong clipper system will swing by to our north. Despite the best chance for any precipitation staying mainly out of the area, there will be a chance for a few afternoon showers with the passage of the cold front Sunday. We’ll also get a brief warm up, but very strong winds behind the front won’t let that last long at all.

An even more potent shot of cold air funnels in under very breezy conditions Monday morning. It’s very likely highs won’t escape the 40’s on Monday, and during the overnights we’re still dropping all the way into the 30’s. After a stormy last couple of days, we’ll be returning to our regularly scheduled quiet weather that’s been around a lot this year. High pressure sets up overhead and to the northeast, giving is a southerly return flow. Under mostly sunny skies will see highs return to the 60’s while lows stay chilly but seasonal into next Thursday.

Have a great Friday and weekend folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson