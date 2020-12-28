Breezy the next couple of days, with variable temperatures

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with more consistent clouds to the west over the mountains. Dry and breezy conditions expected for most, but a few light rain showers over the mountains can’t be ruled out. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, High: 51 (40-55)

Monday night: Clearing some, becoming partly cloudy with a few light snow showers possible over the mountains. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, Low: 29 (24-32)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 38 (33-41), Low: 22 (18-26)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain, likely steady at times. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good Monday morning, hoping everyone had a safe and amazing Christmas and holiday weekend! After an extremely stormy start to the holiday and then the cold that followed, we moderated our weather conditions through the weekend. As we get into this last week of 2020, a clipper system is passing by well to our north. Clouds have sharply increased, but outside of the western mountains these clouds will give way to some sunshine later on as a weak cold front swings through. Some light rain showers will be possible over these same mountain locations while everyone else stays dry thanks to the front. Along with that, breezy southwest winds will push our highs today back near 50 degrees before moderating a bit tonight.

As winds shift to be more northwesterly tonight, light snow showers will be possible over the mountains into the morning. Otherwise, much drier and cooler air will move in, giving us highs back down into the 30’s tomorrow. High pressure will be directly overhead Tuesday night, before quickly pushing east into Wednesday leading to another rebound in our temperatures. We’re looking at another decent storm system as we roll into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but given the way conditions are setting up, this is looking to mostly be a soaking rain event, with little chance of winter weather. On New Year’s Eve, the initial low pressure center will track well to our west into the Great Lakes. This will pull a lot of warm air into our region ahead of this systems cold front, creating widespread rain showers into the New Year.

This same cold front won’t quite make it east of us into New Year’s Day, stalling out as another low develops over the Southeast. A lot more warmth and moisture will get pulled in by this southern low as it strengthens and heads our direction. We’re looking at a steady rainfall at the very least for the first of the year, with some potential for heavy rain. Given recent heavy precipitation and snowmelt, flooding is a possibility as 2021 starts, and we’ll keep a close eye on this possibility as this storm and setup come together. Into the upcoming weekend, things are looking to calm down and cool down some, but overall we’re looking at slightly warmer conditions continuing with highs in the 40’s and lows right around freezing.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson