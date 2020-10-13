Breezy later today, sunny and warm the next few days

Tuesday: Overcast and foggy with a stray shower possible over the mountains through the AM, clearing skies and breezy through the PM. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 71 (67-75)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 45 (40-48)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 72 (69-76), Low: 48 (45-52)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Delta’s remnants and easterly winds gave us a very damp and cool start to the week no doubt. Mostly all of the rain wrapped up by yesterday afternoon, but a cloudy and misty setup has remained into early this morning. Most of the early morning we’ll continue with all of the clouds and mist, and areas of locally dense fog are likely too. A cold front is approaching from the west though, losing some of its support as it does so though. A few stray showers over the mountains and into southern PA are not out of the question, but generally there won’t really be much rainfall. Skies begin clearing, and we should have plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions by the mid-afternoon. Temperatures will definitely be warmer this afternoon near 70 degrees, but under clear skies tonight it will turn a little chilly.

High pressure sets up to our southeast for both Wednesday and Thursday, providing plenty of sunshine and warming us up even more through the 70’s. Another low pressure center is setting up to swing through the Great Lakes from Thursday night into Friday, meaning another cold front for us. Trends have gone a little slower with the passage of this front, and we could see another low develop along the East Coast as well, giving us a fairly similar setup to yesterday. Showers should begin arriving Thursday night, and continue under cloudy and cool conditions into Friday. This mess should clear out Friday night, returning clear skies by the weekend.

The biggest change behind this next storm system will be the shot of cold air that overspreads the area for the weekend. Despite all the sunshine, high temperatures are likely to stay in the 50’s, and widespread 30’s during the overnight hours are looking just as likely. This could give us a fair amount of frost, even toward some of the metro areas. We slowly warm back up as winds turn back more out of the south into early next week.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson