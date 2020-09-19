Breezy conditions add a bit of a chill to below-average temperatures Saturday

Temperatures over the weekend into early next week will be 5-10 degrees below average!

Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below average over the weened and into the early part of next week. Breezy conditions Saturday will add to the chill in the air, but overall we look sunny and dry. We look to be dry for most of the week with pleasant temperatures.

Temperatures will rise closer to average as we head into Tuesday and may venture 5 degrees above Wednesday and Thursday. Though we see a warm-up late week, the chilly temperatures to begin the week will make for a perfect to start the fall season.

While we may be nippy and dry this week, the end of September into early October may bring warmer than average temperatures with a bit more rainfall. Clouds will begin to build on Friday of this week, and while the chance of rain is low, for now, we may see a chance of precipitation as we head into next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny skies with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the middle 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Expect clear skies with calming winds. Lows will drop into the 40’s.

Sunday: Looking at plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Betting on mostly sunny skies for the first day of fall. Temperatures will rise, however, into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies and warming up! Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Friday: Watch for a few clouds to increase, otherwise partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen