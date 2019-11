Big changes coming for Northern Virginia by Thanksgiving

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! HIGH PRESSURE GAVE US ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL AND MILD DAY, BUT CLOUDS ARE ON THE INCREASE OUT AHEAD OF THE NEXT COLD FRONT. AS A RESULT, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS, OUR AREA WE’LL NOT BE AS CHILLY AS IT WAS LAST NIGHT, KEEPING THE AREA’S TEMPERATURES IN THE 40S. ON ONE OF THE BIGGEST TRAVEL DAYS OF THE YEAR, WEDNESDAY WILL START OFF CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS MOVING IN FROM THE WEST. SHORT-TERM FORECAST MODELS KEEP THE RAIN SHOWERS MOVING QUICKLY ACROSS THE REGION, SO BY MID-AFTERNOON, SOME RAYS OF SUNSHINE LOOK TO PREVAIL. RAIN ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN .25” WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS FOCUSED OVER THE ALLEGHENY FRONTAL RANGE. AS THE FRONT PASSES THROUGH OUR REGION, OUR WINDS WILL PICK UP IN INTENSITY, WHICH HAS PROMPTED THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TO ISSUE WIND WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES TO PARTS OF THE AREA. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL LIKELY BE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THANKSGIVING MORNING, WHERE GUSTS TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE! THANKSGIVING DAY LOOKS TO BE DRY AND CHILLY, AS THE WINDS SLOWLY WANE THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND NIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOWS THURSDAY LOOK TO DROP TO AROUND FREEZING.

AS WE END THE WEEK, BLACK FRIDAY WILL ALSO BE RATHER CHILLY AND DRY, BUT NOT WINDY, AS PEOPLE GO ABOUT THEIR SHOPPING NEEDS.

OVER THE WEEKEND A SECOND STORM SYSTEM WILL PUSH SHOWERS BACK INTO THE AREA AND WITH SOME COOL AIR IN PLACE DURING THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION, SOME WINTRY WEATHER MAY BE POSSIBLE. IN GENERAL; HOWEVER; THIS WEEKEND STORM WILL BE MOSTLY ALL RAIN SHOWERS. AS THE LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES AWAY FROM THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT, COLDER AIR BUILD IN CHANGING ANY LEFTOVER MOISTURE TO SNOW SHOWERS. LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION IS ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 40-48. SOUTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY EARLY IN THE DAY. WINDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

THANKSGIVING DAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, WINDY EARLY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS TURNING TO SNOW SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S, THEN FALLING TO NEAR FREEZING OVERNIGHT.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND VERY CHILLY. SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND STILL CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!