Better chance for storms today, staying stormy into the weekend

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms developing, drifting west to east into the evening. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 82 (76-85)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with any lingering showers and storms ending. Some patchy fog could develop. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, Low: 66 (63-70)

1st Day of Summer: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 83 (79-87), Low: 67 (64-71)

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy Friday folks! Much of our day yesterday was on the drier side, with lots of clouds but some sunshine. It also started to feel a bit more humid, and that is one trend that will continue into the weekend. The difference for today though is that rainfall is not likely to avoid us as much as it did yesterday. With the upper level low still just to the west and plenty of moisture to work with, showers and storms will fire up over the mountains once we get into the afternoon. These will then slowly drift east across the viewing area the rest of the day, giving us all a fair shot at being soggy before the day is out. Once the sun sets, these showers and storms should dissipate, and we’ll have another warm and muggy overnight into Saturday.

Overall, the weekend will be marked with the upper level low finally washing out and departing, along with rising temperatures and humidity. Saturday will be very similar to today, with afternoon showers and storms but dry time in the morning and in between the showers and storms. On Father’s Day, the rainfall will be a bit more limited since the upper level low will be gone, which means more sunshine as well. This will get our temperatures to climb closer to 90 degrees, fitting for the first couple days of summer.

Isolated showers and storms, with warm and humid conditions, continue on Monday as well. Finally, on Tuesday and Wednesday, a low will be tracking through the Great Lakes very slowly but it should have enough momentum to swing a cold front through. This will mean slightly higher chances of scattered showers and storms both days, but behind this we will finally clear out and decrease humidity some. Next Thursday is looking like the first day in a while where we’ll not have any shower and storm chances in the forecast throughout the whole day.

Have a great Friday and a great weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson