Below-average temperatures across Northern Virginia this weekend

There will be a slight chance for rain Saturday afternoon for the valley with a better opportunity to come Saturday night and Sunday.

A few extra clouds will come as we head into the weekend with possible showers arriving later on Saturday into Sunday morning. Showers throughout Sunday will be hit or miss with most seeing less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

Clouds will continue throughout the week, keeping temperatures below the average. A few light showers are possible the first half of the week, but rain for the latter half looks more promising.

Wednesday, we see a higher chance for precipitation along with Thursday. Temperatures will climb back up the mercury late-week returning us closer to the average for this time of year while increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Mostly clear with a few high clouds. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with clouds rolling into the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a scattered shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy with a greater chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds and a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen