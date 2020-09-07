Beautiful weather for Labor Day, warming up through the week

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, High: 85 (82-88)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 64 (62-68)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, High: 89 (85-91), Low: 67 (64-71)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy Labor Day folks! Hopefully everyone has been able to enjoy the holiday weekend a little, while also enjoying some of this amazing weather we’ve been granted. Those same conditions continue to wrap up the “unofficial end of summer” as high pressure remains nearby, keeping stormy weather away. We will have a few more clouds nearby, and with the high sliding to the east, we’ll start to warm up and gain a little more humidity today. Even still, it won’t be all that noticeable overall and it will still be fairly comfortable. Tonight a few more clouds continue to return and we’ll see lows back in the 60’s. Patchy fog is going to be possible for your commute tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow we’ll really start to notice the warm up, along with a sharp jump in humidity. We should wring out another quiet day with the high pressure off the coast, but changes are quickly arriving. A disturbance over the Atlantic is developing and should push this direction by Wednesday. It’s not expected to become a tropical system; however it will usher in tropical moisture and some showers and storms to the area for the middle of the week. That will be our initial return of some rainfall, with a cold front finally gaining enough support to nudge into the area Thursday. Since this front is going to be weak, it’ll mostly just produce scattered showers and plenty of clouds, also clearing the tropical disturbance out of here.

The uncertainty in the forecast right now lies with what happens with this front. It’s going to stall out nearby along the coast, but just how close to the area it is will determine if we see any rain on Friday and Saturday. To go along with this, a strong high pressure center will be to the north, also potentially pushing drier air into play. Right now, it looks like the high will be fairly strong and be the main player, so expect mostly dry days into the weekend. Still can’t completely rule out a few spotty showers both days, so kept that mention in the forecast. Next Sunday a low swings a warm front through with scattered showers and storms.

Have a great Labor Day and rest of your holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson