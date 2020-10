Beautiful Fall colors are occurring in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY COLUMBUS DAY! THE REMNANTS OF DELTA EXIT OUR COAST OVERNIGHT, AS A COLD FRONT MOVES ACROSS THE REGION EARLY TUESDAY. A FEW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, BUT MUCH OF THE TIME, THIS EVENING, THE WEATHER LOOKS TO BE DRY BEHIND THE DEPARTING REMNANTS OF DELTA. AS THE RAIN MOVES OUT, LOW CLOUDS AND AREAS OF DENSE FOG MAY MOVE IN FOR PARTS OF THE REGION OVERNIGHT. FORECASTED TEMPERATURES LOOK STAY IN THE 50S. A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE OFF OUR COAST, ALLOWING FOR HIGH PRESSURE TO MOVE IN TUESDAY EVENING. ANY BRIEF SHOWER OR DENSE FOG TO START TUESDAY MORNING WILL BE GONE BY MIDDAY AS DRIER AIR MOVES IN AND DAYTIME HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE LOW 70S ACROSS THE METRO AREAS. MAINLY CLEAR AND COOL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT AS THE HIGH BUILDS OVERHEAD.

QUIET WEATHER AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WILL BE WITH US WEDNESDAY AND INTO MOST OF THURSDAY. HEADING INTO THURSDAY NIGHT; HOWEVER; INCREASING CLOUD COVER AND CHANCES FOR SHOWERS, WILL ONCE AGAIN LOOK TO MAKE IT BACK TO THE AREA. I’M NOT EXPECTING TONS OF RAIN, BUT MORE OF A LIGHT AND GENTLE SHOWER ACTIVITY WITH THE LATE WEEK FRONT. IN THE WAKE OF THIS FRONT, A SIGNIFICANT COOL DOWN WILL ARRIVE, SO GET READY TO PULL OUT YOUR WINTER JACKETS! FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY IT LOOKS TO BE BREEZY, HELPING TO KEEP THE AREA FEELING CHILLY. HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS HAVE IT DRY, BUT AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES SHOULD BE ON THE COOL SIDE, GENERALLY RUNNING AROUND 5 TO 15 DEGREES BELOW NORMAL FOR MID-OCTOBER. AS A MATTER OF FACT, SATURDAY NIGHT EXPECT MIDDLE TO UPPER 30S IN THE SUBURBS AND BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS AND ASSOCIATED SHELTERED VALLEYS. AS A RESULT, PATCHY AREAS OF FROST ARE POSSIBLE GIVEN THE EXPECTED PLUMMET OF TEMPERATURES.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH LIGHT SHOWER, DRIZZLE AND FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 50-60.

TUESDAY: SPOT SHOWERS EARLY, THEN CLEARING. BREEZY. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S TO THE LOWER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

FRIDAY: PERIODS OF RAIN AND TURNING COLDER. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, DRY AND CHILLY HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF OUR DAY!