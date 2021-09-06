Beautiful conditions on tap for your Labor Day celebrations

Labor Day: Some fog and clouds through the morning, then turning fairly sunny by the afternoon. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 83 (80-87)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light W, Low: 57 (53-60)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some clouds late. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 85 (82-89), Low: 64 (60-67)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy Labor Day everyone! Hopefully it’s been a great holiday weekend so far, even despite the not so ideal conditions yesterday with all the clouds and occasional rain. That mess is heading out this morning as a cold front continues its trek to the east. We’ll still have some clouds and early morning fog to deal with, but we’ll be turning this into a beautiful holiday soon after. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 80’s under plenty of sunshine this afternoon, a perfect way to unofficially end summer for many. Under clear skies tonight we’ll be back to seasonably cool and comfortable conditions.

Many of us will be heading back into a shortened work week tomorrow, and overall we’re looking pretty good. High pressure brings about even more sunshine, but with southwest winds it will be getting a touch warmer than today. Wednesday is looking like the only active day in the upcoming forecast, with another low pressure system swinging a cold front down from the northwest. We’ll see our warmest temperatures of the week as well, as we climb into the upper 80’s. The combination of the warmth, some moisture, and the front should be enough to spark isolated showers and a few storms in the afternoon, but the bulk of any precipitation looks to fall Wednesday night, which should limit how many storms we see.

After a mild and somewhat soggy night, a much broader area of high pressure takes the reigns and doesn’t let up straight through this upcoming weekend. We’ll see a drop in temperatures behind the cold front, but just back to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with overnight readings in the 50’s for Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies continue into Saturday as we warm back up a little more, but we still stay near seasonal averages. Our dry stretch will likely continue into next Sunday, but we’ll be watching for the next storm system and chance at rain to roll in sometime early next week.

Have a fantastic Labor Day folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson