Another week in Northern Virginia, and another week of daily storms possible

Good Monday! Tonight, a warm front will continue its progression back north, and with a disturbance coming in from the west, a usually quiet night will have some showers and some thunderstorms with it. The biggest concern will be locally heavy rain during part of the night and flood warnings may be issued if the storms are slow enough to drop a quick 1-2” of rain. After midnight, the rain looks to decrease, but fog could then be an issue where the rain is quite heavy. Overnight temperatures look to be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The warm front is forecast to move further north on Tuesday, bringing the area back to more humid conditions and the potential for scattered afternoon storms. Temperatures look too warm into the mid-80s and then we’ll watch to see where “Fred” exactly tracks. As it stands now, the remnants of Fred are expected to near or west of the Appalachian Mountains Tuesday night and then into Pennsylvania on Wednesday. There could be a risk of severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes, as is typical with any tropical cyclone, depending on how the system evolves as it moves north and once again temperatures will likely be in the lower to mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

After the remnants of Fred leave the area, in its wake Thursday and Friday a disturbance is forecast to move through our region bringing more rounds of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, and temperatures will hold in the 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Lows range from 69-77.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with t-showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Scattered storms with the remnants of Fred moving by. Highs in the 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday-Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!