Another very warm day, showers and storms possible Thursday

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and very warm, with clouds slowly increasing. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 88 (84-91)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with spotty showers possible, mainly to the north and west. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 65 (62-68)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 81 (78-85), Low: 59 (55-61)

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

New temperature records weren’t set yesterday, but we sure came very close. By the late afternoon most of us were into the upper 80’s as southerly flow and sunshine really ramped up the warmth. It was still a beautiful one as well, with plenty of sunshine. High clouds have increased some overnight, as temperatures have remained very mild. Sunshine will be much more filtered today as clouds slowly increase into tonight, but that won’t stop the continued warm up. We’ll be just as warm as yesterday, if not a few degrees more so, as highs will easily hit the upper 80’s, with a few lower 90’s not out of the question. With a storm system slowly riding along a stationary boundary that is set up to our north and west, spotty showers will try to enter in tonight, mainly across locations closer to this boundary.

There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow as that boundary and the storm system drift a little closer to the area. There will still be lots of dry time in between, but a quick soaking rainfall from one of these storms is certainly a possibility. We’ll still stay in the 80’s though, as the actual cold front from this system won’t cross the area until Thursday night. Chances for rain will continue into Friday morning until the front passes through, but once it does any AM showers will give way to clearing skies and cooler temperatures to wrap up the week.

High pressure will return on Saturday as cooler but seasonal conditions remain for one more day. Return flow kicks right back in again on Sunday, which will flip us from the 60’s right back to the 70’s under a partly cloudy sky to end the weekend. After a fairly gorgeous weekend, the next round of storm systems will try to make it a little more unsettled into the start of next week. Once again, the main focus of any substantial rainfall does look to be across the Ohio River Valley, with the eastern edge of precipitation slowly nudging in. So, Monday looks mostly cloudy with warm temperatures back in play, with more clouds and isolated showers for next Tuesday.

Stay cool out there and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson