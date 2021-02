Another round of winter weather arrives Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE, AS A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE REGION DUE TO A SOUTHERN STORM MOVING INTO OUR AREA. DRY CONDITIONS START OFF THE NIGHT, BUT THEN SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE AFTER MIDNIGHT. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE LIGHT AT FIRST, BUT BY SUNRISE WE’LL HAVE STEADY SNOW ACROSS MUCH OF THE VIEWING AREA BY MID-MORNING. THIS WILL LEAD TO QUICK ACCUMULATIONS THAT COULD CAUSE SOME MAJOR HEADACHES. GENERALLY, 5-8” OF SNOW WILL BLANKET THE AREA BY THE AFTERNOON, WITH SLIGHTLY MORE IN WEST VIRGINIA, PARTS OF NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND MARYLAND. THE LOWER AMOUNTS WILL BE DUE TO THE MIXING AS SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN NUDGES UP FROM THE SOUTH. ON TOP OF THE SNOW, SEVERAL INCHES OF SLEET AND AT LEAST A GLAZE OF ICE IS LIKELY AS WELL. THE MIX SWITCHES BACK OVER TO SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY NIGHT AS PRECIPITATION BEGINS TO END.

***Updated snow map*** The amounts are staying the same, it’s the location of where the highest snow potential could be, that has been moved. Based on 3 different models, I shifted the highest amounts to be in West Virginia and Northern Virginia. Most of Maryland looks to stay primarily snow, so overall the most consistent amounts are here. – Scott Sumner

FRIDAY WILL PROVIDE US A CHANCE TO DIG OUT AND CLEAN UP FROM THIS LATEST STORM, WITH JUST SOME LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS AROUND BUT NOTHING TOO SUBSTANTIAL. COLDER CONDITIONS AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE ARE LOOKING LIKELY OVER THE WEEKEND, AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES OVERHEAD. AFTERNOON HIGHS MAY NOT HIT 30 DEGREES SATURDAY, AND WIDESPREAD READINGS IN THE TEENS ARE LIKELY INTO SUNDAY MORNING. THE AIR MASS BEGINS TO MODIFY SUNDAY AS ANOTHER STORM BEGINS TO APPROACH. THIS ONE WILL HAVE MUCH LESS COLD AIR TO WORK WITH ONCE IT GETS HERE MONDAY, IT WILL BE MAINLY RAIN EXCEPT FOR SOME WET SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE MOUNTAINS. THE MUCH WARMER AIR MASS STICKS AROUND EVEN AFTER THIS STORM HEADS OUT INTO NEXT TUESDAY, WITH HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES BY WEDNESDAY.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH OVERNIGHT SNOW. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 23-32 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: SNOW AND WINTRY MIX. HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: LEFTOVER PRECIPITATION, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS NEAR 40 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH MAINLY RAIN AND HIGHER ELEVATION SNOWS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-UPPER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILD. HIGHS IN AROUND 50 DEGREES.

STAY SAFE THE NEXT 24 HOURS!