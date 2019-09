Another nice day in store for Northern Virginia on Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE, SO PLEASE USE EXTRA CAUTION FOR YOUR TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. LOWS TONIGHT IN THE 60S

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD EASTWARD AND GIVE THE AREA A RATHER NICE AND SEASONABLY MILD DAY ON TUESDAY, AS THE SURFACE HIGH OVER THE NORTHEASTERN US SLIDES EASTWARD AND OFFSHORE. FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS TUESDAY SHOULD BE IN THE IN THE LOW TO MID 80S. A WARM FRONT WILL PASS NORTH OF THE REGION TUESDAY NIGHT, SETTING THE STAGE FOR A RETURN TO HOTTER AND MORE HUMID CONDITIONS LATER IN THE WEEK. WEDNESDAY WITH THE SURFACE HIGH LOCATED TO THE SOUTH/EAST, TEMPERATURES LOOK LIKELY TO APPROACH 90. GIVEN THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY, INSTABILITY WILL INCREASE, ALLOWING FOR A CHANCE AT A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS WEDNESDAY NIGHT MAY FAIL TO DROP BELOW 70 DEGREES! THURSDAY, WE HAVE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY OF SEEING AND FEELING ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES, ALONG WITH A FEW POP-UP STORMS. A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA BY THIS TIME ONLY TO LIFT NORTHWARD AGAIN AS A WARM FRONT BY THE WEEKEND. THIS KEEPS THE MILD WEATHER IN PLACE FOR US AS WELL AS THE CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS AT TIMES THROUGH AT LEAST SATURDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF FOG. LOWS: 63-68. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH MORNING FOG. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF A FEW STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A PASSING MOUNTAIN SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!