Another nice day coming up for Northern Virginia on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! HIGH PRESSURE REMAINS OVER THE OHIO VALLEY, BEHIND THE COLD FRONT THAT MOVED THROUGH YESTERDAY. THE HIGH-PRESSURE WILL SLOWLY SLIDE ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH TONIGHT, RESULTING IN CONTINUED DRY WEATHER. THIS WILL ALSO BRING MUCH COOLER TEMPERATURES TONIGHT, WITH LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS, THE LOW TO MID 50S FOR OTHER AREAS WEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR, AND THEN THE LOW 60S ALONG/EAST OF I-95. ONLY WEATHER CONCERN OVERNIGHT WILL BE SOME PATCHY FOG IN THE MORNING, AS WINDS DIMINISH AND TEMPERATURES COOL.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL PUSH OFFSHORE IN THE AFTERNOON, GIVING WAY TO ABUNDANT SUNSHINE FOR THE REST OF THE DAY. HIGHS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE LOW 80S ONCE AGAIN. ON THURSDAY, ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH DURING THE DAY, BUT IT DOES NOT HAVE A LOT OF MOISTURE TO WORK WITH, SO EVEN THOUGH WE COULD SEE SOME SHOWERS, MOST OF THE REGION WILL REMAIN DRY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE VERY WARM AHEAD OF THE FRONT, WITH HIGHS NEARING 90 DEGREES. LOWS THURSDAY NIGHTFALL BACK INTO THE 50S TO LOW 60S. WE GET A SMALL BREAK ON FRIDAY FROM THE WARMTH BEFORE IT RETURNS AGAIN BY THE WEEKEND. HEAT-DRIVEN STORMS ARE POSSIBLE ON SATURDAY BEFORE A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT ATTEMPTS TO MAKE ITS MOVE ON SUNDAY. THIS FRONT ISN’T ALL THAT POTENT, SO THE TEMPERATURE FORECAST FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY, IS HIGHLY DEPENDENT ON HOW MUCH PROGRESS THIS FRONT MAKES.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 45-55. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH, BECOMING LIGHT BY MORNING. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE AROUND SUNRISE.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH AN ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!