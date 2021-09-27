Another day of 80 degree temps before a cooldown starting Wednesday

Good Monday! Today has been another quiet day, with plenty of sunshine as high pressure has been in control. Expect overnight lows to range from the upper 50s to near 70 degrees. Tomorrow, a cold front will bring about a few showers and thunderstorms as it will be the warmest day we see all week. Storm coverage should be scattered in nature, but a few storms could be strong to severe. The front should exit the region later on Tuesday, clearing most of the area; however; a few showers could linger into early Wednesday morning, especially along the coast. High pressure is forecast to bring full sunshine back to the area on Wednesday as we head toward cooler temperatures later in the week. Afternoon high temperatures look to top out in the low to mid-70s, while the Mountain locales can expect 60s to be more commonplace, late in the week. Heading into the weekend, we may see a few more clouds, but should maintain low-end chances for rain. Daily temperatures stay seasonable for early October.

The Orioles start a series with the Red Sox on Tuesday evening; hopefully, the weather will hold up, as storms are in the forecast for the early portion of the game. – ssumner@localdvm.com













Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows range from 59-70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers. Some severe possible. Highs around 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny; cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy. Highs around 70 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Have a great and safe night!