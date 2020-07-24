An eventual return to the heat and humidity

A turn to average temperatures may be in store for midweek, however.

The cold front will skirt our region today, turning winds to the west. We will have a short duration of dry air before the heat and humidity return for the new week. Temperatures Saturday look to be in the low to mid 90’s.

The heat and humidity return Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s. Heat index values should remain below 100 for most, however. The potential for showers and storms does come into play as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening. This system may give us a midweek cool off.

After a possible morning shower Wednesday, we see a mix of sun and clouds into the day Thursday. Some relief midweek and into the weekend may suggest a return to average to slightly below normal temperatures to end the month of July and start the month of August on a pleasant note.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the west at five mph.

Friday night: Possible fog after midnight, otherwise expect a mix of clouds. Lows will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be calm.

Saturday: Fair with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Sunday: A return to the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s. The heat index for right now should remain under 100-degrees.

Monday: Hot and humid temperatures continue with a few more clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Tuesday: Prepare for partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch for a possible leftover morning shower with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Cooling down with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen