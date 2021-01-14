Ample sunshine and warmth once again this afternoon

Thursday: Clouds clear this morning, partly cloudy the rest of the day. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 52 (47-55)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, more clouds arriving late. Winds: ESE 3-5 mph, Low: 32 (28-35)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix arriving in the late afternoon, with mainly wet snow to the west and rain to the east. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, High: 47 (43-50), Low: 33 (27-35)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday afternoon featured quite a warm few hours with sunshine around yet again. There is some additional cloud cover out there this morning as a weak disturbance passes across the Mid-Atlantic. Most precipitation with this disturbance is across northern PA and southern NY, but there have been a few light echoes being picked up on radar across western MD and southern PA indicating some flurries and sprinkles. This light precipitation is all but done, and from here will deal with clouds into the mid-morning. Then we’ll be partly cloudy with very mild temperatures in the 50’s this afternoon.

Clouds increase even more so late tonight, as the strong storm over the Upper Midwest arrives tomorrow. We’re looking at a fairly dry day Friday, but the commute home for some may be soggy. Mixed precipitation will move in around 4-7 PM from west to east, with mostly wet snow over the higher elevations off to the west and just a light rain to the east. With how quickly the front that’s causing this precipitation will be moving, we shouldn’t see any major impacts. A few inches of slushy snow will be possible across the ridge tops west of I-81 before sunrise, but that’s when the front will be clear of the area and the storm system will be exiting. With colder northwest winds kicking in, we’ll still be dealing with clouds and some mountain snow showers Saturday.

Despite the storm being clear of the area for over a day, the breeziest conditions will kick in on Sunday. If you’re not a fan of the cold, you can be thankful that this system won’t be dragging in any arctic air. Temperatures should generally fall back to near average into early next week, with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s. Partly cloudy skies and fairly quiet conditions win out into next Wednesday, but then we will watch for the next possible disturbance to bring some light rain/snow showers through next Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great Thursday, enjoy the warmth!

Meteorologist Damon Matson