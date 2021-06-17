Air conditioners will be needed again on Friday

Good Thursday! Under mostly clear skies, overnight lows will range from the mid-50s to the upper 60s. Friday leads to increasingly warmer temperatures and you’ll notice that the air mass will feel a bit more humid; however, the day will remain dry from sunrise to sunset. Overnight Friday, we’ll see more clouds and a chance for showers and thundershowers, with very mild lows in the mid to upper 60s to lower 70s. Any showers and thunderstorms that affect the western areas of our forecast area early Saturday morning will dissipate by daybreak. During the mid-afternoon hours on Saturday, a backdoor front is forecast to approach, leading to a risk for strong to severe t-storms on Saturday. Expected daytime highs are forecast to peak in the mid to upper 80s to lower 90s around the I-495 corridor with overnight lows in the 60s and lower 70s.

Father’s Day will start out dry, but daytime heating will help to initiate some storms Sunday afternoon, especially along the Blue Ridge and Allegany Mountains. With that being said, the overall coverage of storms should be much lower than Saturday. Temperatures Sunday will top out in the upper 80s to around 90, and it will become quite humid. Heading into Monday and Tuesday a tropical disturbance currently in the Gulf looks to track toward the area, but the latest forecast models have the bulk of the disturbance suppressed far enough to our south. As a result, it looks to be a relatively quiet day. Then Tuesday afternoon a cold front is forecast to bring some strong to severe storms to the region. High temperatures are forecast to drop after the front passes, so the thermometer may struggle to get out of the upper 70s on Wednesday, with lowering humidity levels.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows range from 54-69 degrees.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, spot showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!