Afternoon highs jump up once again, reaching the 60’s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with mostly filtered sunshine expected. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 66 (62-70)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 39 (36-43)

Wednesday: AM sunshine giving way to increasing clouds in the PM. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 69 (65-72), Low: 48 (45-50)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our big warm-up began yesterday, as afternoon highs reached into the 50’s and it even felt a bit warmer with the sunshine. High pressure continues to linger off the East Coast, which means even more warmth will be pushed our way today. A weak disturbance will filter our sunshine a bit, but nonetheless, afternoon highs are expected to reach all the way into the 60’s this afternoon. That puts us roughly 15-20 degrees above the seasonal average for this time of year, but not breaking any records just yet. A backdoor front will increase clouds a bit more tonight as overnight lows barely drop into the 30’s.

While still not record-breaking, this week’s warmth is certainly unusual for early March, but welcome for those who have been wishing for it. With high pressure continuing to gently slide off the East Coast the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to rise each day. Upper 60’s and lower 70’s will be likely Wednesday, with mostly 70’s across the area on Thursday. Clouds will be increasing despite the warmth though, as a storm system will be moving east trying to replace the high pressure that’s been in place. It will still be much too dry for any rain to fall through Thursday, but we could finally see some spotty showers make their way over the mountains Thursday night.

With so much low-level dry air and a downsloping flow from the higher elevations, rain showers will have a hard time making a grip on the region into Friday. That being said, the weak cold front should be enough to create scattered showers to end the week. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance is at least there through Friday night. A decent drop in temperatures is then expected over the weekend, but it will just be a return to seasonal averages for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll have variable cloud cover and plenty of dry time both days, before a storm system to the south could create some isolated showers once again by next Monday.

Soak up the warmth and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson