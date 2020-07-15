After showers and storms, we see heat and humidity

We are back into the 90’s, and it looks to stay there over the next several days. Showers and storms may give us some relief Thursday and Friday, but extra heat and humidity are on the way for Saturday. Heat indices over the weekend may rise above 100 degrees! The potential for dangerous apparent temperatures is moderate at this time. We will have a clear picture of the danger as the cold front passes. This time, however, I do not think we are going to be as lucky as last weekend.

Showers and storms on Thursday and Friday will remain below severe limits. The center of low pressure will be too far to the north by the time rains arrive. We will mainly see severe weather to our northwest. A few storms, however, could flare up, causing isolated wind gusts and flooding events.

The weekend looks mostly dry and partly to mostly sunny. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday, but Sunday seems dry. The weekend though, looks hot, and it will continue to be so as we head into the week.

Next workweek may come with some relief as we do have a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Anything Monday will be isolated in nature. Unfortunately, I think the relief may limit itself to a day or two, but hopefully, the chance of rain sticks.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10.

Thursday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday: A few extra clouds with another round of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: Heating up with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the middle 90’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s. The heat index may reach into the low to mid 100’s.

Monday: Preparing for hot and sticky with only an isolated shower limiting the chance of any relief. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Tuesday: Continued heat and humidity, but there will be a better chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Wednesday: Staying with a mix of sun and clouds, but we may see a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s. Showers and storms may give some of us relief from the heat.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen