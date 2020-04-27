After seeing clouds and showers this morning expect a few clouds to break

We will try to make it into the 60’s today, but with breezy north wind and clouds about this morning, a few of us will stay in the 50’s. A mix of sun and clouds will come during the afternoon and evening, however.

Tuesday looks similar to Monday but without all of the wind. This lack of wind will make it feel warmer, plus there is a better chance for us to rise into the 60’s. Temperatures will ramp up into the mid to upper 60’s midweek and will continue into Thursday.

A possible shower early Wednesday, but temperatures in the afternoon will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with a possible thundershower coming for the evening. Showers will continue into Thursday morning. Temperatures for Friday will be rather chilling compared to the temperatures we have for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a sprinkle early, but highs may only top out into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Saturday and Sunday, however, we rebound with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s. While we start the first of May 5-10 degrees below average, we will reach above average by Sunday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: A mix of clouds with a sprinkle of rain in the morning, then breezy winds. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday night: Part with partly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will calm.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a shower to come into the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a possible thundershower during the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Rain likely with possible thunder during the morning with cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a sprinkle possible early. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen