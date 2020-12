More sunshine will come Wednesday as high pressure sets up shop in the region. It will deliver warm, moist air to the region, which will send highs well above average for this time of year. Plus, it will give us a good inch of rainfall Thursday into Friday.

Behind the system, Thursday comes a mass of bitterly cold air that may transition the rain over to snowfall early Christmas morning. While we do not expect much in the way of accumulation, we may at least get to see a few flying flurries for the winter's feast.