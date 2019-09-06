Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 9.6.19

A few showers are possible today as Dorian moves to the northeast. The weekend is dry and seasonable.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Hurricane Dorian continues to move to the northeast along the North Carolina coastline, inundating the region with heavy rain and very strong winds. The outer bands of Dorian may try to move northwestward into our neck of the woods, but chances of actually seeing anything are low…especially the further north and west you go of I-95 and the Beltway corridors. Overall, it’ll be another grey and cool day for much of the region as highs struggle to get out of the 70s once again. Dorian will continue to move northeastward along the Mid-Atlantic coast and out of the area as we go into the night, allowing high pressure to take over for the weekend. Any outdoor plans are good to go from start to finish, as each day features sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Of the two days, Saturday may be the better day due to milder conditions and a little more sunshine.

The next work and school week starts off quietly enough, but we do run the risk for a few showers through the middle of the week due to a disturbance that we will be monitoring. No wash-outs are in the forecast, but be sure to know where your umbrella is located just in case. Temperature wise, a slow but modest warm-up will take us into next Wednesday and Thursday. We start in the upper 70s on Monday, but mid 80s may return by the end of the extended outlook. Beyond the 7 day forecast, another cool down may take us into the next weekend.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers south and east. Highs: 74-79. East-northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy at first, then gradual clearing. Lows: 58-63. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm or two possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt