Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 9.5.19

Cloud cover increases today with cooler temperatures moving in. We may see a few showers on Friday with Dorian passing to the southeast.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Following yesterday’s run into the low to mid 90s for high temperatures, today will feature a noticeable change in the air. High pressure, centered to our northwest, will gradually bring in cool and dry air into the Mid-Atlantic as yesterday’s front sags to the southeast. Despite an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon and evening, it’ll still be a very nice day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. That cloud cover comes via an approaching Dorian off the coastline. This leads us into Friday, where rain chances are heavily dependent on where you are and where Dorian goes. Right now, the best chance for rain is along and southeast of the I-95 corridor. Isolated showers are still possible toward I-81, but everyone at least gets in on cloud cover and breezy weather.

High pressure takes over by the start of the weekend, clearing us out and getting us ready for a nice stretch of weather. Highs should stay near or below the 80 degree mark through the weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies during this time. A warm front will lift northward through the first half of next week, bringing the chance for showers back into our neck of the woods. While there are no wash-outs in the forecast, you’ll want to have your umbrella ready to go just in case. All the while, temperatures remain near or below average by day.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs: 74-79. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 61-66. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt