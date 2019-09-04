Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 9.4.19

A few storms are possible today with hot weather, but we cool down by Thursday. All eyes then go to Dorian.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! High pressure will keep things dry through the morning, but its grip will gradually loosen. A cold front will move into the region later today and help do things for us. First, we’ll warm up well into the upper 80s and even into the low 90s in some areas. Second, we’ll run the risk for some showers and thunderstorms. A few storms today may be strong to severe in intensity, so be sure to keep an eye on the skies and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go. These showers and storms will taper off as we go into the night, and that will give way to a big change that takes us into the end of the week.

Cooler air arrives on Thursday with high pressure not too far behind that. Thursday should be a rather nice day overall with partly cloudy skies and temperatures stuck well into the mid 70s. From there, we monitor Dorian and its exact track through Friday. The outermost bands of Dorian may come our way, giving us a small chance for some scattered showers. A better chance for rain occurs south and east of the I-95 corridor toward the Delmarva Peninsula. Regardless, it’ll be a breezy day as well.

Once Dorian departs, high pressure takes over once more and keeps the weekend mainly dry. A weak cold front will arrive early next week, and this may spark a few showers now and again. Overall, though, the trend is a cool one as we go into next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Highs: 88-93. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: 58-63. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt