Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 9.23.19

The first week of fall will feel more like summer more often than not. We don't have much rain on the way as well.

Welcome to fall, everyone! The new season is off to a rather warm start, though, and that is all thanks to southerly flow aloft with an approaching cold front to the west. While the morning is bright and pleasant, the afternoon will feature more cloud cover and a much-needed chance for some rain. While chances aren’t the greatest, it’s still a welcome sight considering how dry September has been. Highs will once again climb well into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll dry out and clear out through the night as high pressure regains control for Tuesday and Wednesday. Of the two days, Tuesday actually feels like fall with highs in the 70s once more.

Above average warmth will hold on through the rest of the week and into the weekend as well. We may get a rather brief break on Friday as a weak cold front will pass through the region. This may also set off a few showers as it moves through the area. After Friday’s break, Unseasonable heat and humidity return for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb well into the 80s and even near 90 for a few areas. Sunday, however, is questionable. A cold front will try to makes its move through the Mid-Atlantic during this time, but a large ridge of high pressure may block it from passing through. Keep an eye out for updates on your weekend outlook in that regard.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs: 87-92. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: A few early showers, then gradual clearing. Lows: 60-65. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt