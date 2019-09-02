Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 9.2.19

A few storms are possible today and Wednesday, but a big cool down is on the way later this week.

Good morning! On this Labor Day Monday, we’ll be keeping an eye on an approaching cold front through the afternoon. While the day today is far from a wash-out, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies in the afternoon and evening. We do run the risk for some showers and even a few thunderstorms as this front moves eastward. Otherwise, we have a warm day on the way with highs well into the 80s. Clearer skies prevail tonight as high pressure moves back into the region, giving us a brief break for the day on Tuesday.

Another cold front will move into the picture on Wednesday and stall nearby toward the evening. As a result, we run another risk for some showers and thunderstorms. Along with the storm risk, we’ll have our warmest day of the week with highs near 90 degrees in some areas. A big cool down takes us into the end of the week, and high pressure will come along just in time for the weekend.

Meanwhile, we will continue to watch Hurricane Dorian as the storm rolls through the Grand Bahama Island. The Florida coastline will need to keep a very close eye on Dorian’s track, as any shift to the west or east will have major implications as to what is or is not seen. Dorian’s track will then take it north toward the Carolinas by the end of the week. In our neck of the woods, impacts would be minimal…with cloud cover, some rain, and breezy conditions possible (But far from certain) by this time.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 83-88. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A few early showers and storms, then gradually becoming partly clear. Lows: 60-65. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a storm or two. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt