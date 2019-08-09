Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 8.9.19

A fantastic and comfortable weekend is on the way thanks to high pressure.

Good morning, and Thank Goodness it’s Friday! A few showers are possible this morning in the western mountains, but much of the day should be dry overall. The only other chance for rain that we have is south of I-66 this afternoon and evening. This all comes along as a cold front continues to slowly push southeastward through the Mid-Atlantic and eventually out of the region. Once we get a little more clearance from the boundary, we’ll feel a difference in the air as dew points gradually drop through the day. High pressure will then come in to fill the void and set the stage for a fantastic weekend from start to finish!

Plenty of sunshine is on the way for both Saturday and Sunday thanks to the aforementioned area of high pressure. Clear skies by day and by night will allow temperatures to climb well into the low to mid 80s by day and the upper 50s by night. We’ll remain dry through the start of next week, but another boundary will approach by next Tuesday. By the middle of next week, we’ll reintroduce the chance for some showers and thunderstorms…especially overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. High pressure takes over once more just in time for the end of the next work week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Perhaps a shower or two in the mountains in the morning and south of I-66 in the afternoon. Highs: 83-88. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 58-63. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt