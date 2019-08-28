Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 8.28.19

A few showers and storms are possible today. We dry out on Thursday and stay sunny into Saturday.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! A cold front will make its move today and head toward the East Coast as we go through the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning will give way to a mostly cloudy day overall with the chance to see some showers and a few thunderstorms coming along as well. While the day is far from a wash-out, you’ll want to have your umbrella ready to go just in case. This cold front has little in the way of cold air behind it…by day, at least. Overnight lows will be able to fall into the 50s tonight under a partly to mostly clear sky. This sets the stage for a very nice run of weather in the Mid-Atlantic.

High pressure will move eastward and fill the void left by Wednesday’s cold front, and it’ll stick around through the end of the work week and even into the start of the upcoming Labor Day weekend. As a result, expect plenty of sunshine from Thursday through Saturday with seasonably mild weather along the way through Friday. A weak front will usher in some upper 70s for highs by Saturday. By Sunday and Labor Day itself, we do have a chance to see some showers and even a storm or two. Neither day is a total loss, though, so outdoor plans shouldn’t be outright canceled.

To our south, we’ll continue to monitor Dorian as she heads through the Caribbean and eventually toward the Southeast coastline. Those with interests in those regions should keep an eye on future updates.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs: 83-88. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Lows: 59-64. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a storm or two. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt