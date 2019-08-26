Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 8.26.19

We have a great start to the work and school week, but rain arrives by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. High pressure will continue to keep the region dry by day, though it may not be as sunny as the weekend was. Winds from the northeast will help bring some moisture into our neck of the woods, which will help sustain and increase our cloud cover through the day. A few showers are possible overnight and into the morning on Tuesday, but any rain we do see won’t be too heavy in intensity. An upper-level trough will pivot through the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in place for the region. Of the two days, Wednesday holds the better chance. Regardless, this trough will also help keep a developing area of low pressure away from the East Coast.

Following the passage of a cold front on Wednesday, high pressure will return and send us into the weekend on a dry and pleasant note. Both Thursday and Friday should feature seasonable temperatures and lower levels of humidity. As we head into the weekend, however, things change a bit. A disturbance to our northwest will gear up and send a cold front into the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday. While Saturday is mainly dry and warm for late August, Sunday’s outlook is heavily dependent on where this front sets up shop. For now, we’ll split the difference between the warmer and cooler solutions…but rain is still expected regardless of the temperature outcome.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs: 76-81. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows: 62-67. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with rain likely and a chance for some thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt