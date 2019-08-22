Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 8.22.19

We have one more hot and humid day to get through before a much-needed cool down takes us into the weekend.

Happy Thursday, everyone! We’ll start this discussion with some “Good News/Bad News”. First, the bad news: We have another hot, humid, and unsettled day on the way. A cold front will slowly make its move through the eastern United States, keeping the chance for showers and thunderstorms in place. A few storms may be strong to severe in intensity, so be sure to stay weather aware and have your WDVM Weather App at the ready. This front will be slow to move southward and may even stall on Friday, keeping shower and storm chances in place for one more day. That leads to the good news: A big break is on the way from all the humidity and heat that we’ve had to endure. Highs on Friday may not get out of the low 80s for some, and overnight lows should fall into the 50s.

High pressure takes over for the weekend, keeping dry and comfortable weather in place from start to finish. Just like Friday, highs this weekend will struggle to get out of the low 80s, with lows remaining in the 50s. Any outdoor plans are good to go! This area of high pressure will slowly move to our east-northeast by the start of the next work and school week, which will allow another chance to occur. A new cold front will arrive by the middle of next week, bringing back our chance to see some showers and thunderstorms. Along with that, humidity will creep back into our neck of the woods…though I don’t think it’ll be as hot as it was earlier this week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 90-95. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 65-68. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt