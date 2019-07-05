Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 7.5.19

A sticky and humid end to the week with pop-up storms will take us into the weekend, but improvement arrives early next week.

Good morning, and Thank Goodness it’s Friday! After a hot and humid 4th of July that featured showers and storms through much of the area, we could use a break. Unfortunately, we don’t get that. Instead, it’s a nearly identical day for the end of this week. Patchy fog is expected to linger through the morning due to all of the leftover moisture at the surface and a calm wind. After this dissipates, an upper level system will pivot through the region today, acting as a focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms…especially during the afternoon and evening. While not everyone will see something, everyone will experience another hot and humid day throughout the region. Storms will slowly taper off overnight as we get ready for the weekend proper, which isn’t shaping up to be a whole lot better.

A weak cold front will slowly sag to the south as we go through Saturday and Sunday. While the first half of the day is more of the same in terms of heat, humidity, and scattered storms, we’ll try to get a change in place later on Sunday. As the front passes through the region late on Sunday, dew points will slowly lower as high pressure attempts to make its move during this time. Some showers and a few storms are still possible into next Monday, but a mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday are at least possible. This break also doesn’t last, as southerly flow resets ahead of a new cold front and sets the stage for more showers and thunderstorms by then.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs: 88-93. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Lows: 72-77. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt