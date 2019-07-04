Adam’s NOVA Forecast For 7.4.19

Late day scattered storms are possible, with humid & unsettled weather lingering into the weekend.

Happy 4th of July, everyone! The day should be able to start on a quiet but muggy note as we get a small break from yesterday’s scattered showers and storms. Even into the early afternoon, we should remain mainly dry. Later in the afternoon and evening, however, we’re monitoring the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. If you have any outdoor plans or are planning to see some fireworks, be sure to keep an eye on the skies and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go. Showers and storms will slowly taper off after sunset and later into the night, but the break is short lived. Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms comes along for your Friday, though coverage may take a small step back due to an increase in cloud cover.

A cold front will slowly approach the region on Saturday, keeping the chance for showers and thunderstorms in place for the region and linger through Sunday. Once this front clears the region, we’ll try to get a small break from the humidity that has been in place, but we’ll remain at least marginally unsettled. High pressure will then attempt to take over for the middle of next week, which will help keep things mainly dry beyond a few isolated showers on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs: 90-95. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Pop-up showers and storms will give way to a mostly cloudy night. Lows: 72-77. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a safe and great Independence Day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt