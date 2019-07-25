Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 7.25.19

Beyond a shower or two, much of the day is dry. We're mainly dry into the weekend as well.

Happy Thursday, everyone! While yesterday was cool and comfortable, it did feature some unwanted company in the form of isolated storms. Today, however, should feature more dry weather as high pressure strengthens and builds eastward. A few isolated showers, mainly confined to the mountains, are still possible as yesterday’s upper-level trough hangs in there. Temperature wise, we should be able to warm up just a little bit compared to yesterday. Mid 80s are expected for much of the region with dew points remaining on the lower side of the scale. We’ll remain quiet overnight, so that will allow temperatures to fall into the low 60s at the bare minimum. There may be some patchy fog toward sunrise on Friday, so keep that in mind.

Much of Friday, like Thursday, should remain dry. With that said, we do run the risk for some rather isolated showers that will remain terrain dependent. Otherwise, high pressure holds steady as we go into the weekend. While much of the weekend is dry beyond a few showers possibly popping up, it’ll also be a bit warmer and more humid with high pressure sliding to the east. This move sets up southerly winds both at the surface and aloft which will help warm us up. A cold front will approach the region by the first part of next week, bringing back a better chance for showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers possible. Highs: 82-87. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible after midnight. Lows: 58-63. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers still possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated shower is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt