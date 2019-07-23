Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 7.23.19

Rain will linger through the day, but cooler & more comfortable weather also move in.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Following yesterday’s intense and humid weather, we’ll get a bit of a break today. Yesterday’s cold front will be slow to get completely out of here, allowing scattered shower chances to linger in place. We may also hear an isolated rumble of thunder or two along the way. Beyond this, it’ll be noticeably cooler compared to anything we’ve seen over the last week and a half. Cloud cover and a northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 70s today. Gradual drying and clear will take over as we head into the night and the day on Wednesday. A surface area of high pressure will take over and send us into a great stretch of weather. The one “Fly in the Ointment” may be a few isolated showers on Wednesday, but they should be mainly confined to the mountains.

Surface high pressure will hold steady for several additional days, giving us a much-needed break from the oppressive heat and humidity that we had to endure. Temperatures stay near average by day and by night through at least Saturday before warming up a little by Sunday. High pressure slides off the coast by then, allowing southerly flow to set up shop again. A cold front will approach the region by the start of next week, which will try to reintroduce shower and thunderstorm chances for the area. At the moment, Monday looks like it should remain dry.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, especially in the morning. An isolated storm is also possible. Highs: 77-82. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A few showers, then gradual clearing. Lows: 57-62. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Perhaps an overnight shower. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt